'We will act in any necessary way and reach anywhere in order to preserve our freedom of action,' Gallant stressed

Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Tuesday visited soldiers wounded in heavy clashes with Palestinians in the West Bank’s Jenin on Monday.

Eight IDF soldiers and Border Police officers were caught in an ambush during a routine operation on Monday morning. Their car was attacked with an improvised explosive device and the rescue operation was carried out to evacuate the wounded fighters under live fire. Galant met with the recovering soldiers at the Rambam Hospital and thanked the medical staff for the “dedicated care, these are things that save lives.”

"I instructed the security system to take proactive and offensive action, wherever there is a danger to the lives of our citizens and our forces. We will act in any necessary way and reach anywhere in order to preserve our freedom of action, all options are on the table,” Gallant said.

"The fighters operated under fire under difficult circumstances and showed bravery and courage, both in their mutual aid and in the command and control procedure in the field. We have excellent fighters and commanders, and thanks to them we ended this event in a good way,” the minister added.