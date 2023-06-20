A terror attack report came in for the West Bank at a gas station, where one victim was wounded, a terrorist neutralized, and a second terrorist escaped

A terror attack was reported in the West Bank at a gas station, where seven victims were wounded, three critically, according to Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed that one terrorist was neutralized, while additional suspects were being pursued.

Israel's Home Front Command instructed civilians near the Eli village of the West Bank to stay inside, to lock their doors and windows, and not to leave until the incident is over. They have closed roads in the area.

MDA spokeswoman said that the paramedics referred two people for gunshot wounds to the hospital in a critical condition, including a 20-year-old man and a 38-year-old man. In addition, four others were wounded, three of whom were unconscious while being treated on the spot.

According to MDA's CEO there are two scenes, speaking on the local Channel 12 news he said the first was at the gas station and the second at the Eli village. He stated that three of the wounded were severe to fatal. A short while later, there were reports of a third scene in Salfit near Ariel.

About an hour ago, two terrorists arrived at a gas station in the West Bank and started shooting, resulting in six wounded Israelis, two of whom were taken to hospital in a critical condition, three others unconscious. After a shootout, one terrorist was killed and the other fled. Security forces are sweeping the area.

This is a developing story...