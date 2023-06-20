A terror attack report came in for the West Bank at a gas station, in addition to the killed, four were wounded, one is critical, two moderate and another light

A terror attack was reported in the West Bank at a gas station, with eight victims, four were killed and four wounded, according to Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed that one terrorist was neutralized by a civilian, while additional suspects were being pursued.

Israel's Home Front Command instructed civilians near the Eli village of the West Bank to stay inside, to lock their doors and windows, and not to leave until the incident is over. They have closed roads in the area.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1671152649675362306 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

According to MDA's CEO there were two scenes, speaking on the local Channel 12 news he said the first was at the gas station and the second at the Eli village. A short while later, there were reports of a third scene in Salfit near Ariel.