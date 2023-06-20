West Bank terror attack kills 4, ongoing manhunt for the terrorist
A terror attack report came in for the West Bank at a gas station, in addition to the killed, four were wounded, one is critical, two moderate and another light
A terror attack was reported in the West Bank at a gas station, with eight victims, four were killed and four wounded, according to Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed that one terrorist was neutralized by a civilian, while additional suspects were being pursued.
Israel's Home Front Command instructed civilians near the Eli village of the West Bank to stay inside, to lock their doors and windows, and not to leave until the incident is over. They have closed roads in the area.
According to MDA's CEO there were two scenes, speaking on the local Channel 12 news he said the first was at the gas station and the second at the Eli village. A short while later, there were reports of a third scene in Salfit near Ariel.
According to a report, all of the murdered were shot in the head, one of the terrorists belongs to Fatah, and the terrorist that was eliminated is from Huwara.
National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir was reported to be on his way to the scene of the murderous attack.
"One of the wounded who was seriously injured by a shooting at the gas station," MDA paramedic Liz Gorrell stated, "he was fully conscious and in pain. We quickly put him in an intensive care unit and urgently evacuated him to the Beilinson hospital while providing life-saving medical treatment that included placing an arterial block and giving medication to stabilize his condition."
The IDF stated that the terrorists arrived by vehicle at a gas station near the Eli community in the West Bank, opened fire at civilians, one of whom was able to neutralize a terrorist. Soldiers are pursuing the additional suspects and roadblocks have been set up in the area.
Palestinian Islamic Jihad spokesman Tariq Selmi said, “we congratulate the spox operation on the road between Ramallah and Nablus, and we consider it a natural response to the escalating occupation crimes against the Palestinian people. Threats don’t frighten the Palestinian people.”
Hazem Qassem, spokesman for the terror organization Hamas, said the deadly shooting attack near Eli was a “response to the crimes of the occupation in the Jenin camp yesterday and the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque.”
Dudu Israeli, a member of the Rescue Without Borders paramedic organization, was at the gas station at the time of the attack. He said, "I was at the entrance to the gas station and I heard gunfire, we noticed the terrorists, one escaped and the other was eliminated, immediately after that I performed initial medical treatment on the wounded, which included stopping bleeding together with other teams that arrived later."
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant is receiving regular updates of the situation and the ongoing hunt for the terrorists, according to his office. The IDF Chief of Staff, the head of the Shin Bet, and senior members of the security establishment will hold a situational assessment at 18:00 local time.
MDA Spokesperson updated that there were a total of eight gunshot victims in the terror attack, four of whom were pronounced dead after medical examinations by paramedics, and four others remain wounded. Out of the living victims, one is critical, two moderate and another lightly.
Despite the terror attack, the anti-judicial reform protest leaders stated that tonight's demonstrations will continue as usual. Adding that they will pray for the wounded's recovery.
Israeli Lawmaker Zvi Sukkot from the Religious Zionist party arrived at the scene.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened a situation assessment following the attack. His office stated that he is receiving security updates on the terror attack in Eli.