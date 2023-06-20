Israel's Netanyahu reacts to terror attack in the West Bank that killed four civilians

The Israeli prime minister says 'to all those who seek to harm us, all options are open. We will continue to fight terrorism with all our might'

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a statement on a terror attack in the West Bank, in which four Israeli civilians were killed and four wounded, one critical, two moderate and another light.

"Today, near the settlement of Eli, an atrocious and shocking attack was carried out. From the bottom of my heart I send my condolences to the families of the murdered, may God avenge their blood. And on behalf of the entire nation, I send recovery wishes to the wounded," said Netanyahu.

"Our forces are now operating in the field to settle the account with the murderers. We have already proven in the last months that we settle the account with all the murderers, without exception. Anyone who hurts us is either dead or in prison. It will be the same here," the Israeli leader added.

"But I want to say to all those who seek to harm us, all options are open. We will continue to fight terrorism with all our might, and we will win," Netanyahu concluded.

IDF Spokesperson's Unit IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi (C) with senior commanders, at the scene of a terror attack that killed 4 Israelis in the West Bank.

IDF Spokesperson Brigadier General Daniel Hagari summarized the incident, stating that “a car arrived from the village Urif , and 2 Hamas affiliated terrorists opened fire in a restaurant near Eli, murdering 3 civilians.”

“Later the terrorists opened fire in the gas station near the restaurant and murdered another civilian - there, one terrorist was neutralized by an Israeli civilian, and another fled the scene in a stolen car,” the IDF Spokesperson added.

“The fleeing terrorist was crossing between regions, until the stolen car was found near the village of Tubas - in which security forces (Shin Bet and IDF) located and neutralized the terrorist,” Hagari confirmed.

“The war on terror is ongoing - we act when we have intelligence (which we didn’t have today), and we find and thwart any attempts of violence that we have knowledge of," he concluded.