Israel Defense Forces conduct a counter-terror operation, elsewhere two terrorists blow themselves up with their improvised device, and a shooting was reported

Following a terror attack that killed four Israeli civilians Tuesday in the West Bank, inside a restaurant near Eli and at a gas station, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) conducted an operation to map the Hamas-affiliated terrorists’ residences in Urif.

“The security forces operated during the night in the village of Urif to counter terrorism, to interrogate suspects and to search buildings,” started the IDF statement, adding that they were “now working to map the homes of the terrorists who carried out the shooting attack near the settlement of Eli last night.”

IDF Spokesperson's Unit Illustration - Israeli security forces map the house of a terrorist in the West Bank.

“During the night, 3 wanted persons were arrested in the village and transferred for further investigation by the security forces,” the spokesperson added.

Mappings are done as preparation to the deterrent operation, in order to check that it is a viable option for the building. It’s typically conducted in the early morning hours to avoid disruptions.

Nahman Shmuel Mordoff was the youngest victim, at 17 years old, from the terror attack on Tuesday. Elisha Anteman, another teenager of 18, was laid to rest the same evening. Harel Masood, 21, was also buried the same day, in southern Israel. And Ofer Fairman, 63, had a funeral scheduled at noon local time Wednesday.

Both terrorists previously served two and three months prison sentences in 2020, according to Walla News. The two Palestinians from Urif belonged to the Hamas Al-Qassam Brigades, according to Al-Jazeera and the IDF.

IDF Spokesperson's Unit Illustration - Confiscated improvised explosive devices (IEDs), found in the homes of suspects that were arrested.

Alongside the IDF counterterror operation, it was reported that two terrorists blew themselves up. Palestinian sources indicated that the duo were tinkering with an improvised explosive device in the Balata refugee camp, in Nablus, when it exploded.

Later that morning, there was a shooting on a military post near the junction of Ofra, in the Binyamin region of the West Bank. IDF forces at the scene responded with fire. No injuries are reported, and a search has been launched to locate the terrorists.