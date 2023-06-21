Israeli Defense Ministers revokes entry permits to terrorists' families, following attack

Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Galant instructs government to revoke dozens of entry and work permits for families of terrorists, following Tuesday attack

Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Galant directed the coordinator of government operations in the territories, Major General Rasan Alian, to revoke dozens of entry and work permits for families of the terrorists responsible for a shooting attack in the West Bank on Tuesday.

The Hamas-affiliated terrorists arrived by car at a hummus restaurant outside Eli, in the West Bank, where they murdered three young Israelis. They then fled to a nearby gas station and killed a fourth man.

Nahman Shmuel Mordoff was the youngest victim, at 17 years old. Elisha Anteman, another teenager of 18, was laid to rest the same evening. Harel Masood, 21, was also buried the same day. And Ofer Fairman, 63, had a funeral on Wednesday.

An armed civilian shot and killed one of the two terrorists at the gas station. Security forces eliminated the second terrorist two hours later, following a manhunt. The Hamas operatives had previously served security-related prison sentences in 2020, first reported by Walla News.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) also mapped the terrorists’ residences for demolition in their hometown of Urif, as another deterrent action alongside the revocation of entry permits. During the operation, the security forces made three arrests in the village.

IDF Spokesperson's Unit Israeli security forces map the house of a terrorist in the West Bank.

Previously, over 2,500 relatives of Palestinians who committed terrorist attacks were prevented from crossing the Israeli border. A recent report showed that 2,115, or roughly 10 percent of legal border crossers, were in possession of a valid permit for entry into Israel. The Shin Bet internal security agency estimated that 7,000 illegally cross the border on a daily basis.