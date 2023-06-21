Following the unusual case on the border with Lebanon, a security committee in Israel's parliament reportedly discussed the incident

Hezbollah forces invaded Israel’s sovereign territory and established a military position over a week ago, local broadcaster Kan revealed on Wednesday. Following the unusual case, a security committee met to discuss the incident.

The Israeli Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee held a closed discussion with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to the Kan report, quoting lawmakers who participated. The incident occurred “in recent weeks,” when a Hezbollah cell crossed the border and set up a “military position with two tents” that was manned by armed members of the terror organization.

JALAA MAREY / AFP Israeli soldiers patrol near Kibuttz Malkia bordering Lebanon.

According to the report, it happened in front of Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers, and the military initially did not do anything about it, even after it had gone on for weeks. “The issue is serious and is being dealt with by the relevant authorities,” the army responded to Kan.

Israeli defense officials have repeatedly sounded the alarm over tensions on the northern border. They have said the Iranian-backed Lebanese Hezbollah terror group and its leader Hassan Nasrallah are preparing for war.

Israel’s Defense Minister Gallant commented on the situation, when he visited the country’s north to observe a military exercise, saying "I hear our enemies bragging about various weapon developments, for anything like that, we have a better answer – in the air, at sea, and on land, in the defensive and offensive efforts.”

“We know how to protect the citizens of Israel and how to strike our enemies with an eternal blow if, God forbid, they start a war against us,” he warned.