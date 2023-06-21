Israel's DM Gallant vows to fight terorrism 'wherever it is'

Gallant also called on Israeli settlers not to 'take the law into your own hands' following riots in the West Bank

Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Wednesday completed a preliminary investigation of the shooting attack near the West Bank village of Eli where four Israelis were killed by Palestinian terorrists on Tuesday.

Gallant held a special situation assessment in which he received an "overview of the activities of the security forces to arrest wanted persons, the efforts to thwart terrorist groups and the protection of the settlements throughout Judea and Samaria."

"I finished a preliminary investigation with the senior commanders in the Binyamin sector, following the difficult incident that happened last night in Eli. From here, I send my condolences to the families of the murdered and praise the IDF forces for the quick and determined action, which immediately led to the elimination of the two terrorists," the minister said.

"I say from here explicitly, we work every day against the terrorists and their messengers, the IDF is doing an excellent job. We will cripple terrorism wherever it is, in Nablus, Jenin, Gaza and anywhere else. There will be no safe place, neither for the terrorists nor to whoever sends them," he stressed.

Gallant also addressed today's riots of Israeli settlers in the West Bank which led to the death of one Palestinian in the village of Turmus Aya.

"I want to take this opportunity and call on my fellow settlers, please don't take the law into your own hands, let the IDF do what it knows how to do well - maintain your safety and carry out its tasks. Don't take the law into your own hands," he urged.