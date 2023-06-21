IDF says the terror cell carried out a number of shooting attacks against the West Bank settlements

Israeli forces on Wednesday carried out the first targeted air strike in years to eliminate a terror cell in the West Bank city of Jenin.

The Israeli military (IDF) and the Shin Bet domestic security agency issued a joint statement confirming the attack on a car with reportedly five people inside. It is unclear how many of them were killed in the attack.

"A short while ago, following precise intelligence of the Shin Bet, IDF soldiers identified a terrorist cell inside a suspicious vehicle, after the cell carried out a shooting near the town of Jalamah," the statement said.

"The terrorist cell carried out a number of shooting attacks against settlements throughout Judea and Samaria lately. After identifying the terrorist cell, an IDF drone fired toward the cell and thwarted them," it added.

According to Palestinian reports, those inside the targeted vehicle were the operatives of the military arm of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad who were on the way to carry out a shooting attack at the Jalamah checkpoint.

Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Gallant praised the security forces who carried out the attack, reiterating that Israel will take a "proactive approach" in the fight against rterrorism and "will pursue and catch our enemies. According to Palestinian reports, the IDF now entered Jenin with exchange of fire heard in the area.

The air strike comes a day after a terrorist shooting attack killed four Israeli civilians near the village of Eli.

This is a developing story.