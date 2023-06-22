Israel demolishes house of second terrorist who killed Ido Baruch

Gouri carried out a shooting attack together with another terrorist on October 11, 2022, during which 21-year-old Israeli First Sergeant Ido Baruch was killed

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Thursday destroyed the house of Kamel Gouri in the West Bank, a second terrorist who killed First Sergeant Ido Baruch last October, the army’s spokesperson said.

“Tonight (Thursday) IDF and Border Police forces destroyed the home of the terrorist Kamel Gouri in the Mahfiya neighborhood of the city of Nablus,” the spokesperson said.

IDF Spokesperson's Unit Demolition of a terrorist's apartment in Nablus, the West bank.

Gouri carried out a shooting attack together with Osama Tawil on October 11, 2022, during which 21-year-old First Sergeant Ido Baruch was killed. Both terrorists were arrested in February.

The attack was carried out near the settlement of Shavei Shomron, in the northern West Bank. Baruch was shot in the shoulder and was rushed to the closest hospital where his condition was critical. A Nablus-based militant terror group called “Lion’s Den” claimed responsibility for the attack.

IDF Spokesperson's Unit IDF soldiers during an operation to demolish the apartment of a terrorist in Nablus, the West Bank.

A week ago, the IDF announced that Tawil’s house was demolished. During both operations clashes with Palestinians erupted, according to the IDF.

During the demolition operation, numerous Palestinians attacked the soldiers, throwing stones and flaming tires, as well as explosive devices and firing live ammunition. A military vehicle was damaged, but no soldiers were injured. Israeli forces had to use riot dispersal methods.

Tensions have been high in the West Bank, following heavy fire that led to seven IDF soldiers being lightly and moderately wounded, and another was lightly hit by shrapnel. And a terror attack the next day that saw the brutal deaths of four Israeli civilians murdered by Hamas terrorists.