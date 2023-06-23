WATCH: New video shows Israeli soldiers attacked in West Bank’s Jenin

The new video that includes footage from soldiers’ body cameras shows an operation of the undercover unit to rescue the wounded

A new video released by Israel Police on Friday shows Israeli soldiers being attacked during the counterterrorist operation in the West Bank city of Jenin earlier this week.

The attack on the IDF vehicle with an explosive device left seven wounded on the Israeli side. During the raid, IDF forces acted to arrest wanted terrorists in the West Bank.

The new video that includes footage from soldiers’ body cameras shows an operation of the undercover unit to rescue the wounded "under heavy enemy fire." The moment of the explosion is also recorded on the video as well as the report of the forces' commander who was wounded himself but continued to operate "calmly and professionally."

The operation in Jenin that left six Palestinians killed and nearly 90 wounded led to further escalation of the security situation in the West Bank. Earlier on Friday, UN human rights chief warned of violence in the area getting "out of control."