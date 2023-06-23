Israel arrests 3 suspects in deadly settler violence

Three unnamed individuals suspected of participation in 'violent incidents,' Shin Bet security agency says

Israel’s Shin Bet security agency said Friday it detained three Israeli settlers on suspicion of involvement in mass rampages through Palestinian towns in the West Bank this week following the killing of four Israelis by Palestinian terrorists.

Israel’s Shin Bet security agency did not identify the three Israelis detained or offer further details, saying only they were suspected of participating in “violent incidents.”

Also Friday, an Israel Defense Forces denounced the settler rampages in the West Bank.

Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari acknowledged that Israeli security forces “failed to prevent” the attack, describing it as “very grave.”

“This is an incident that creates terror and escalation, and takes the population that isn’t involved in terror and pushes it toward extremism, while preventing the IDF from fighting terror in operational activities,” he added.

Over the past three days, Jewish settlers have torched and vandalized dozens of Palestinian homes and cars throughout the West Bank. Their ferocity echoed a deadly settler rampage in February in the northern Palestinian town of Hawara.