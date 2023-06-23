English
'Suicidal' Israeli woman wounded after pulling knife at IDF soldiers at West Bank junction

i24NEWS

Israeli security forces at the Tapuach junction in the West Bank
The incident comes amid heightened tensions and uptick in violence in the West Bank

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers in the West Bank opened fire at a young woman who pulled a knife on them, wounding her lightly. The would-be assailant was a mentally unwell and "suicidal" Jewish woman rather than a Palestinian terrorist, Hebrew-language media reported. 

The woman approached a group of soldiers waiting at the Tapuach junction, where the incident unfolded. 

More to follow 

