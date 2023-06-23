IDF: We 'failed' to protect Palestinians from settler violence

IDF spokesperson points out that violent actions by extremists hurt innocent civilians

The Israeli military acknowledged Friday it "failed" to prevent an attack by Jewish settlers on a Palestinian village in the West Bank, during which one man lost his life.

Revenge attacks on Turmus Ayya and other villages followed the killing of four Israelis by Palestinian gunmen on Tuesday, which Hamas — an Islamist terror group committed to Israel's destruction — said was in response to an Israeli army raid on Jenin refugee camp where six Palestinians died the previous day.

Army spokesman Daniel Hagari said troops had tried to prevent Israelis from attacking Turmus Ayya but they were stretched too thin.

"We didn't have, in the first wave, enough forces in the area they chose," he told journalists on Friday. "We failed this time," Hagari added.

Israel's Shin Bet security agency said on Friday they arrested three people in connection with the violence, without giving details.

The violence was roundly condemned by Israeli statesmen across the political spectrum, Israeli allies including the US and other international actors.