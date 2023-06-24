Israel's Police reports that a Palestinian terrorist shot at the Qalandiya crossing, between Jerusalem and the West Bank, wounding a civilian guard

Israel’s Police spokesperson stated that a terrorist arrived at the Qalandiya crossing, between Jerusalem and the West Bank, and opened fire at the security forces operating there. Two wounded were reported.

The MDA paramedic organization's spokesperson informed the press that two people were evacuated to the Ein Kerem hospital from the scene of the Attack in Qalandiya. A young man, about 22-year-old, had minor wounds to his hand. Another 24-year-old man was in a serious condition, after being wounded by gunfire.

The suspect arrived on foot from the West Bank and shot at the Israeli security forces who were operating there. The Police spokesperson stated that the wounded civilian guard was referred to medical treatment at Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital, and that the terrorist was neutralized.

Police Spokesperson The Qalandiya crossing, between Jerusalem and the West Bank, moments after the attack.

The death of the terrorist was later determined at the scene and the weapon with which he carried out the shooting (M-16 rifle) was seized by the police. Jerusalem district police forces, Border Police, and Israel Defense Forces (IDF) were called to the scene.

Police Spokesperson The M-16 rifle used in the attack on the Qalandiya crossing.

The Jerusalem District Commander, Deputy Commissioner Doron Turgeman, arrived at the crossing to hold a situational assessment with the commanders, after receiving an overview of the attack and the neutralization of the terrorist.

Police Spokesperson Jerusalem District Commander Deputy Commissioner Doron Turgeman conducting a situational assessment with commanders, after a terrorist attack on the Qalandiya crossing between Jerusalem and the West Bank.

This follows a counter-terror operation on Monday, in which seven soldiers were lightly and moderately wounded, and another was lightly hit by shrapnel. And the next day a brutal Palestinian terror attack on a restaurant and gas station killed four Israeli civilians.

Nahman Shmuel Mordof was the youngest victim at 17 years old. Elisha Anteman, another teenager of 18, from the targeted Eli community. Ofer Fairman, another resident of Eli, was 63. And Harel Masood, 21, was from Yad Binyamin in southern Israel, near Rehovot.

In retaliation, Jewish settlers rioted in a West Bank village, torching and vandalizing dozens of homes and vehicles. According to the Palestinian health ministry, at least one man died during the violent events and several were injured. Israel arrested four Israeli suspects for their participation.