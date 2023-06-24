IDF arrests suspect in torching of Palestinian homes

No immediate reports of casualties as two houses in Palestinian village torched on Saturday

Israeli settlers torched two houses in the Palestinian village Umm Safa near Ramallah in the West Bank, the Israeli military said on Saturday. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said one Israeli suspect had been arrested, adding that Israeli security forces used anti-riot measures to break up Palestinian stone throwing that erupted at the village.

Violence surged this week in the West Bank, where for over a year the military has conducted regular sweeps targeting Palestinian terrorists amid a spate of deadly Palestinian attacks on Israelis.

The past few days saw deadly clashes in the city of Jenin; a Palestinian terrorist massacre at a gas station where four Israelis lost their lives; attacks on Palestinian villages by settlers and a rare Israeli air strike in the West Bank targeting jihadist terrorists.