Israeli defense officials brand settler attacks as 'terrorism'

Violence 'increases Palestinian terrorism and harms Israel and the international legitimacy of Israel's fight against Palestinian terrorism'

Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant issued a condemnation of Saturday's attack perpetrated against Palestinians by Jewish extremists. He branded attacks against Palestinian civilians as acts of "terrorism," echoing similar statements issuing from the Israeli security establishment.

“I strongly condemn the violence perpetrated against residents of the village of Umm Safa, including the burning of houses and vehicles. This is not our way of life," he said.

"IDF troops have my full backing in their work to thwart terrorism and defend the local residents. They are working with great determination and perseverance. I have given a clear directive to our troops to maintain order and stability, and to prevent acts of violence perpetrated by civilians in the area.”

The heads of the Israeli military, police and the Shin Bet domestic security agency on Saturday described as "nationalist terrorism" the series of attacks by Israelis targeting Palestinians in the West Bank.

"This violence increases Palestinian terrorism and harms the state of Israel and the international legitimacy of Israel's security forces to fight Palestinian terrorism," a joint statement said.

In the latest such incident, Israel's army said "rocks were hurled and reports were received of Israeli citizens setting fire to Palestinian property" in the northern village of Umm Safa.

A soldier was wounded and one Israeli was arrested, the army said.