Israeli military post attacked near West Bank's Nablus

There were no casualties among Israeli forces

Israeli soldiers were attacked by armed men near the West Bank city of Nablus on Sunday morning, the IDF spokesperson confirmed.

"A short while ago, assailants opened fire from inside the city of Nablus toward IDF soldiers at a military post adjacent to the city of Nablus," the military statement said.

The soldiers responded with live fire and hit the vehicles of the attackers. They fled the scene.

"No IDF injuries were reported, and the damage was done to the post. IDF soldiers are searching the area for suspects," the IDF spokesperson said.

The attack comes amid increased tensions in the West Bank in recent days. Last Monday, Israeli soldiers came under heavy fire in Jenin after an IDF vehicle was ambushed and hit with an explosive device injuring seven officers.

The operation to rescue the wounded led to the death of six Palestinians and left over 90 wounded, according to the Palestinian health ministry. Following these clashes, Israeli forces carried out a rare drone attack to eliminate a terrorist cell responsible for several shooting attacks in the West Bank.