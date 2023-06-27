Israel’s Shin Bet chief: ‘We identified significant number of threats using AI’

Traditional security organizations are required to adapt to the new situation, where any angry person with access to the Internet may become a threat, Bar says

The head of Israel's Shin Bet domestic security agency Ronen Bar said on Tuesday at the annual Cyber Week conference at Tel Aviv University that the agency is effectively using AI technology to prevent terror threats.

"The AI technology was assimilated into the Shin Bet's countermeasures machine naturally. We identified a significant number of threats using AI,” Bar said, adding that “in order to make sure that AI will lead to evolution and not revolution, we will need cooperation and openness between the technology giants and the security agencies."

Bar noted that they realized that it was impossible to “win this war with sticks and stones.” He gave an example of the Lion’s Den terrorist recently killed by Israeli forces, noting that “he was born from the smartphone camera, not inside a mosque."

"We are in the depths of the network and see very well what is happening in it: espionage, terrorism, incitement and foreign influence. The network, like the terrorists' nests in Jenin and the terror tunnels in Gaza, are not a safe space for our enemies," Bar said.

"The Iron Dome that the Shin Bet is developing in cyberspace is already taking its first steps, the array of alliances is emerging and it has already come into action. We are already cooperating with a number of significant countries in the field and we see the global cyber iron dome beginning to take shape," he stressed.