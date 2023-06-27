Israel's DM Gallant reveals Hezbollah, Iranian money laundering for terrorism

The Israeli defense minister for the first time shows 'an extensive and unprecedented operation to expose' terror financing with digital currencies

Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Gallant revealed on Tuesday an economic campaign by Hezbollah and the Iranian Quds Force to launder money for the use of terrorist organizations. Millions of dollars in digital currencies were confiscated.

"I would like to reveal here for the first time that a few days ago an extensive and unprecedented operation to expose an axis for financing terrorism using digital currencies ended,” Gallant stated at a crypto conference at the Ministry of Defense.

“This is the first event of this magnitude, in which an infrastructure led by Hezbollah and the Iranian Quds Force, that millions of dollars had been transferred for the use of terrorist elements was thwarted," the defense minister said.

"By virtue of my authority as the Minister of Defense, I issued an order that allowed the seizure of the funds, their confiscation and the transfer of the money to the treasury of the State of Israel. In doing so, we have effectively cut off the flow of terrorist funds along this axis," Gallant added.

He opened the crypto conference by stating that "a new arena of combat has been added: the fight against the resources behind terrorism, and in simple words: the fight against the funds of terrorism.” He added "it's not a simple task, which becomes more complex when it comes to digital currencies.”

However, Gallant warned “whoever finances terrorism, or maintains a financial relationship with terrorist operatives, must know that he is a target, just like the one who directs terrorism and sends it.'

"We have developed new capabilities that have brought significant achievements on this front,” the Israeli defense minister claimed.

He concluded with the source of the funding, "as you can see, this time too there is a clear line behind the terrorist moves that originates in Iran. Iran is the financier, trainer and spreader of terrorism against Israel and many countries around the world, both directly and through its proxies at the borders.'