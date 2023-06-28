Israel's deputy police commissioner Doron Turgeman says 'acts of incitement to hatred, encouragement and support for terrorism will be dealt with'

Israeli police on Wednesday arrested 15 Palestinians suspected of glorifying terrorism, by hanging up pictures of terrorists and waving flags of a terrorist organization, taking advantage of morning prayers carried out during the Eid al-Adha holiday on Jerusalem's Temple Mount.

From the early hours of the morning, Israeli security services were hard at work to ensure the safe arrival of tens of thousands of worshippers on the Temple Mount.The prayers went ahead without incident, before a group of masked men broke the calm.

Israel Police Spokesperson One of the suspects arrested on the Temple Mount, Jerusalem.

The police seized flags, leaflets and a bullet from a firearm that were in possession of the suspects arrested. The men were taken into custody for questioning.

"Police officers are obliged to allow anyone of any religion to celebrate their holidays in accordance with the law," Jerusalem's District Commander, Deputy Commissioner Doron Turgeman, said.

"However this morning, individuals took advantage of the holiday and the holy sites to show their support for terrorism and incite hatred," he continued, “anyone who thinks that committing such illegal acts during the holiday will leave them unpunished is sorely mistaken."

Police Spokesperson The Jerusalem District Commander, Deputy Commissioner Doron Turgeman (C), after a terror attack at the border with Ramallah.

"We have so far arrested 15 people for waving flags, singing the praises of terrorism and hanging the banner of a terrorist organization. Acts of incitement to hatred, encouragement and support for terrorism will be dealt with as firmly as possible, including on the Temple Mount. There is no lawless zone in Jerusalem", concluded Turgeman.

Israeli foreign minister Eli Cohen on Tuesday spoke with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken about the region’s lack of stability. The two raised the importance of coordination between Jerusalem, Washington and Ramallah in preventing further escalations.