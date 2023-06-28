The arrests are 'just the beginning,' showing that 'Israel won't accept violence against Palestinian civilians'

Four Israelis have been arrested and placed in so-called "administrative detention" for planning and actively participating in violent riots against Palestinians, a senior defense source told i24NEWS.

The measure of administrative detention is rarely taken against Israelis which means these incidents are seen as representing an exceptional case and posing immediate danger.

i24NEWS understands that Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant was involved personally in these detentions because of "personal and moral responsibility."

It has been reported that during security briefings, Gallant said "we can not act like our enemies".

According to security sources, these arrests are just the beginning and that Israel won't accept further violence against Palestinian civilians.