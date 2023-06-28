12-year-old Palestinian arrested after pulling a knife on IDF soldiers at East Jerusalem checkpoint

No one was hurt in the incident; the suspect dropped his knife as surrendered

Israeli soldiers manning a checkpoint in East Jerusalem arrested on Wednesday a 12-year-old Palestinian who pulled a knife on them. No one was hurt in the incident that unfolded at the Shuafat checkpoint.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) troops at the crossing noticed the suspect as he approached them with a drawn knife in his hand. After they were carrying out the arrest, the suspect dropped the knife to the ground and surrendered. He was detained at the checkpoint and the knife was seized.

Also on Sunday, a single shot was fired at the Gilboa Crossing, the northernmost crossing in the West Bank, from the adjacent Palestinian city of Jenin. No one was hurt in the incident.

