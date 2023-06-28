Israel constantly flipping the script on terrorists, Netanyahu says

'Our enemies don't discriminate between people on the right and people on the left, between secular and religious or ultra-Orthodox, Jews and non-Jews'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated on Wednesday that Israel has repeatedly managed to readjust to the shifting terrain in its battle against terrorism, a dynamism that keeps it strong and victorious. The leader made the statement at a graduation ceremony of Israel Defense Forces (IDF) cadets.

"We accomplished this in Operation Guardian of the Wall, in which we set Hamas back by a decade, and in Operation Shield and Arrow, in which we eliminated the leadership of Islamic Jihad. And a week ago we eliminated a terrorist cell near Jenin that was about to carry out a drone attack," Netanyahu said.

"Our policy of flipping the script remains applicable to the broader battlefield. Whoever chooses to harm us within the borders of Israel and beyond, will bring destruction upon themselves. We will not hesitate not to use force and, if necessary, to strike the enemy's centers of gravity," the leader continued, hinting at a possible strike against Iran's nuclear installations.

The leader called on the Israelis to unite in the face of adversity.

"Our enemies don't discriminate between people on the right and people on the left, between secular and religious or ultra-Orthodox. They don't discriminate between Jews and non-Jews either. We are all one target for evil. And so we must all come together to protect our country," he said.

"We have a country, an army and a home. We must protect our home like brothers and sisters, and if we come to fight, we will defend the flag united and determined as one," he said.