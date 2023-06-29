Netanyahu says Israel grown ‘immeasurably stronger’ in responding to threats

He noted that Israel relies 'first and foremost' on itself when it comes to security issues

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday said at the state memorial ceremony for the fallen of Operation “Protective Edge” that Israel's ability to respond to threats has grown “immeasurably stronger” since the operation.

Speaking at the National Memorial Hall on Mount Herzl in Jerusalem he noted that Israel relies on itself when it comes to security issues.

“Since Operation “Protective Edge,” we have grown immeasurably stronger – in building up our power in operational responses to those who try to challenge us. Israel relies – first and foremost – on itself, regarding its security,” said Netanyahu.

“I also say this about Iran's attempts to develop a nuclear arsenal, and regarding the terrorist attacks of its proxies on our borders. We are increasing our strength and varying our capabilities against those who try to threaten us with destruction; on one front or on several, our response and our capabilities will be wide-ranging, determined and powerful," he added.

Operation “Protective Edge” was launched by the Israeli military in July 2014 in response to increasing rocket and mortar fire from the Gaza Strip. After nearly 50 days of fighting and over 4500 rockets fired at Israel a ceasefire was established.