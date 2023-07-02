IDF strikes Syrian anti-aircraft battery after missile explodes over Israeli territory

No Israeli casualties from the incident; shrapnel found in the southern Israeli town of Rahat

A missile fired from Syria exploded mid-air over central and southern Israel early on Sunday, causing no casualties. The incident triggered swift Israeli retaliation.

Israeli fighter jets struck an anti-aircraft battery in the Syria province of Homs after a military inquiry linked the battery to the rocket fired at Israel.

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement that a Syrian anti-aircraft rocket "appears to have exploded in the air over Israeli territory."

"No special instructions for civilians on the Israeli home front have been issued at this time. The details are under review," it added.

"A report was received regarding the finding of fragments in the city of Rahat, in southern Israel," the statement further read. "IDF and Israel Police forces are operating in the area to neutralize the fragments and to transfer them to security forces for further processing."

During more than a decade of war in Syria, Israel has launched hundreds of air strikes on its territory, primarily targeting Iran-backed forces and Lebanese Hezbollah fighters as well as Syrian army positions.