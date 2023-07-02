Israeli police arrest suspect over threatening letter to Netanyahu

The letter, containing a death threat, was found on the tomb of Netanyahu's brother Yoni

Israeli police and the Shin Bet security agency said in a joint statement they arrested a man on Saturday suspected of leaving a letter containing a death threat against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the tomb of his brother Yoni.

The suspect has a long history of mental distress and illness, police said. During investigation he admitted to plotting to kill the Israeli leader and was subsequently referred to a psychiatric assessment.

The letter opened with the words "What's going on Yoni - you hero? How's it going for you up above?" Ah, I forgot, you're probably standing in place and there's not much room to advance."

"It's my request to tell your brother, Bibi [Benjamin] Netanyahu, that he has a few rights or a lot of rights, but they have ended. And now, Mount Herzl, this sanctified place, has the clock ticking down, until October 13 2023, when your brother, the son of ..., thinks he will turn 74," the author threatened the prime minister's life using his Hebrew calendar birthday.

"Be clear, this is a threat of the first level," the letter ended with another smiley and in English, "red alert level."