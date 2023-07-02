Palestinians claim to down IDF spy drone over Jenin

Israel Defense Forces said in a statement that the unmanned aerial vehicle 'fell' in the West Bank

A military drone fell in Jenin in Samaria on Saturday night, the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement, adding there was no fear of a possible intelligence leak. Palestinian media outlets as well as users on social media claimed it was downed.

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist group announced they have shot the drone down, posting a video showing a UAV of the quadcopter type.

The incident unfolded to the backdrop of spiraling tensions in Jenin and throughout the West Bank.

Last week an IDF drone fell in Lebanese territory during routine activity. The Hezbollah terrorist organization reported, through a media channel affiliated with the group, that it shot down an Israeli drone that had entered Lebanese airspace.