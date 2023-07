Israel approves buying 25 new F-35 stealth fighter jets

Deal with Lockheed Martin financed through US military aid funds received by Israel

Israel has approved buying a third squadron of advanced F-35 fighter jets manufactured by Lockheed Martin in a $3-billion deal, the defense ministry said on Sunday.

The Jewish state is the only Middle East nation with F-35s, the world's most advanced fighter which has stealth capability and can be used to gather intelligence, strike deep into enemy territory and engage in air duels.

The deal to purchase 25 F-35 jets -- expected to be signed in coming months -- will expand the country's fleet of the aircraft to 75, a ministry statement said.

It will be financed through United States military aid funds received by Israel.

"This new agreement will ensure the continuation of cooperation between American companies and Israeli defense industries in the production of aircraft parts," the statement said.

In 2018, Israel became the first country to use F-35s in combat, when the IDF launched hundreds of air raids on Syrian territory during that country's years of war, primarily targeting Iran-backed terrorists as well as Syrian army positions.

On Sunday, hours before Israel announced the F-35 plan, it said it struck an anti-aircraft battery in Syria in response to the launch of an anti-aircraft rocket from Syria into Israeli territory.

It added that Israeli jets had also "struck additional targets in the area," and that there were no casualties from the Syrian missile.