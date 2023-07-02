Clashes reported on Israel-Lebanon border between army and civilians

The incident prompted the intervention of the Lebanese army

Clashes were reported on Sunday on the northern border between the Israeli military (IDF) and Lebanese civilians.

As IDF bulldozers uprooted trees outside the border fence, penetrating three feet beyond the Blue Line, soldiers fired live ammunition and threw stun grenades at Lebanese civilians who tried to prevent the maneuvers. The incident prompted the intervention of the Lebanese army.

The IDF spokesman said that Israeli forces at the scene "responded with measures aimed at dispersing demonstrations, as a number of suspects threw stones at the bulldozers."

This type of clashes, which happen regularly amid the routine work carried out by the Israeli army on the border, is indicative of the heightened tensions on the Lebanese border. At the same time, the IDF is grappling with members of Hezbollah who have set up an outpost in Israeli territory for several weeks and who refuse to withdraw.