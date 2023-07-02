Hezbollah removes one of its tents from Israeli territory - report

The terrorist group allegedly would seek a way to quickly move this second tent in order to avoid a direct confrontation with the IDF

Lebanon's Hezbollah removed one of the two tents they had installed in Israeli territory, a few feet from the Lebanese border, a report said Sunday.

According to the Walla, the number of members of the militant group did not change, since they all gathered in the second tent. Hezbollah has previously refused to remove the outpost.

The report said that the Israeli security establishment believes that the terrorist group would seek a way to quickly move this second tent in order to avoid a direct confrontation with the IDF. This comes as the tensions sparked by this violation of Israeli sovereignty are getting increasingly high.

Israel first chose to go through diplomatic channels to force the terrorist group to withdraw its outpost, asking France and the United States to push Lebanon to act. Israel's UN envoy also sent a letter to the UN urging the organization to intervene.

However, some experts suggest the tougher response to Hezbollah's actions is needed. In the meantime, the situation on Israeli-Lebanese border remains tense with another clash between the IDF and local residents reported on Sunday.