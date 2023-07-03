Israel prepares for rocket fire from Gaza, amidst Jenin operation

Israeli officials send an unequivocal message to Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad that any attack will be met with a 'severe' response

Israel's security forces are prepared for possible rocket fire from the Gaza Strip, in response to Monday morning's major anti-terrorist operation in Jenin. According to public broadcaster Kan 11, Israel sent an unequivocal message to Hamas and Islamic Jihad in Gaza that any attack will be met with a severe response.

"Don't get involved because you're not the target. If you open fire, we will react severely. Any attack would be a mistake, and we will retaliate with all our might", Israel told terrorist groups in Gaza.

A diplomatic source pointed out that the aim of the operation was to "put an end to Jenin's status as a refuge city for terrorism".

The IDF spokesperson stated that the operation would continue for as long as necessary, and that the operation was approved about ten days ago, on the recommendation of the Israeli defense establishment, by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

According to IDF statements, four terrorists have been neutralized since the launch of the operation, 15 have been arrested, and a joint command center, which served as the operational center for the Jenin camp and the "Jenin Brigade" operatives, was attacked.

The center also served as a forward observation and reconnaissance post, a gathering point for armed terrorists before and after their terrorist activities, a depot for weapons and explosives, and a center for coordination and communication between terrorists.