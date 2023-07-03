Israeli forces uncover explosives manufacturing facility in Jenin

Another explosives manufacturing facility was also located in Jenin with 'means used for the manufacturing of explosive devices' found there

Israeli forces on Monday located an explosives manufacturing facility containing "hundreds of explosive devices" during an ongoing operation in the West Bank city of Jenin launched overnight.

According to a joint statement by the IDF, Shin Bet and Israel Border Police, the facility was uncovered in the refugee camp.

"During joint IDF and Israel Border Police counterterrorism activity, IDF soldiers located an explosives manufacturing facility in the Jenin Camp. The facility contained hundreds of explosive devices ready to be used, along with a pit used for concealing weapons," it said.

IDF Explosives and weapons confiscated by Israeli forces in Jenin, the West Bank.

"The soldiers also located and confiscated two-way radios and military equipment from the site. In addition, IDF soldiers located an explosives manufacturing facility that contained dozens of improvised explosive devices and a guidebook on how to make additional explosive devices," the statement added.

Another explosives manufacturing facility was also located in Jenin with "means used for the manufacturing of explosive devices" found there. The soldiers confiscated all of the weapons.

In addition, during counterterrorism activities to apprehend a wanted suspect in the area of the city of Jenin, a confrontation occurred between the IDF soldiers and gunmen.

IDF Instructions for explosive devices confiscated by Israeli forces in Jenin, the West Bank.

"The soldiers responded with live fire and hits were identified. One of the gunmen was neutralized and his weapon was confiscated. During another activity to apprehend a wanted suspect, the soldiers opened fire toward the suspect," the statement said.

As a result, the wanted suspect was wounded, apprehended and transferred to receive medical treatment. No casualties among the IDF soldiers were reported.