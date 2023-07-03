Israeli man stabbed by 16-year-old terrorist from Jenin

The terrorist told the police that he came to carry out the attack following the Israeli operation in Jenin

A 16-year-old resident of the West Bank city of Jenin stabbed a man in the ultra-Orthodox town of Bnei Brak with a knife on Monday afternoon.

The teenager was arrested. According to the police statement, it was a terrorist attack.

The wounded man is in moderate condition. He was hospitalized at Mayanei Hayeshua Medical Center.

The terrorist told the police that he came to carry out the attack following the Israeli operation in Jenin that began overnight. According to the Palestinian health ministry, at least nine people were killed and nearly 50 wounded during the operation.

This is a developing story.