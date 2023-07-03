Netanyahu on Jenin op: ‘We are determining a new equation against terrorism’

'We are operating against the terrorists while making a maximum effort to avoid harming non-combatants,' says the prime minister

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's said on Monday at an event for U.S. Independence Day that Jenin has become a city of refuge for terrorism and Israeli forces are operating to “put a stop to it.”

“At this moment, our forces are taking strong and determined action in Jenin. Commando Brigade soldiers, the Border Police, special forces, the Air Force and others are now acting in the heart of the Jenin refugee camp. They are targeting and arresting terrorists, and destroying command centers and laboratories,” he said.

“There are no sanctuaries for terrorists – not in Gaza, not in Judea and Samaria, not anywhere. We are operating against the terrorists while making a maximum effort to avoid harming non-combatants,” the prime minister stressed.

“We are determining a new equation against terrorism, constantly. Our guiding principle is simple: Whoever murders Israelis, whoever conspires to murder us, will be in either jail or the grave,” he said.

According to Netanyahu, the operation in Jenin “will continue as long as necessary, until the mission is completed.” He concluded by thanking the soldiers and commanders operating in Jenin.