LIVEBLOG: 9 Palestinians killed, 100 wounded as Israel continues operation in Jenin

At least nine Palestinians were killed and nearly 100 wounded in one of the biggest West Bank operations carried out by Israel in 20 years. Over 1,000 IDF troops were involved in the counter-terrorism campaign, which began shortly after 1 a.m. on Monday.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said 3,000 people had been evacuated from the Jenin refugee camp on Monday night. IDF troops located weapon storage sites, explosives laboratories and other terrorist infrastructure.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that the operation would last "as long as necessary, until its mission is completed." The White House said it supports Israel's right to defend its people against terrorist organizations. The Palestinian Authority announced it is stopping security coordination with Israel.

