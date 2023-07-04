LIVEBLOG: 9 Palestinians killed, 100 wounded as Israel continues operation in Jenin
The Palestinian Red Crescent said 3,000 people had been evacuated from the Jenin refugee camp on Monday night
At least nine Palestinians were killed and nearly 100 wounded in one of the biggest West Bank operations carried out by Israel in 20 years. Over 1,000 IDF troops were involved in the counter-terrorism campaign, which began shortly after 1 a.m. on Monday.
The Palestinian Red Crescent said 3,000 people had been evacuated from the Jenin refugee camp on Monday night. IDF troops located weapon storage sites, explosives laboratories and other terrorist infrastructure.
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that the operation would last "as long as necessary, until its mission is completed." The White House said it supports Israel's right to defend its people against terrorist organizations. The Palestinian Authority announced it is stopping security coordination with Israel.
Read our yesterday's LIVEBLOG to see how the events in Jenin unfolded.
IDF says 10 more terrorist targets left in Jenin refugee camp
"We have 10 more terrorist targets left in the center of the refugee camp. We arrested 120 terrorists," the IDF spokesperson says.
Palestinian Authority addresses UN over operation in Jenin
The Palestinian mission to the United Nation accused Israel of attacking civilian population in Jenin with “absolute disregard for human life” and called on the international community to act.
“Is it not clear for all the world to see that Israel’s terrorism and aggression against the Palestinian people is escalating and becoming ever more brutal, invasive and hateful as it becomes ever more emboldened by the inaction of the international community,” the mission said in a statement.
UN 'deeply concerned' Israeli operation in Jenin
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is "deeply concerned" about the developments in Jenin, according to his spokesman's statement.
"He affirms that all military operations must be conducted with full respect for international humanitarian law," says the statement.
