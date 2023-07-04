LIVEBLOG: Car-ramming attack in Tel Aviv leaves 5 wounded, 1 in critical condition
The assailant was neutralized
A reported car-ramming attack and an alleged shooting on Tuesday left five people wounded in northern Tel Aviv, Israel. According to preliminary reports, one victim is in critical condition.
Police spokesperson said that police received a report about a "vehicle that hit several citizens on Pinchas Rosen Street in Tel Aviv." The assailant was neutralized.
Hamas leader Saleh al-Aaruri: "The resistance is able to surprise the enemy in the least expected place"
Magen David Adom emergency service says 5 people hospitalized
One woman is in serious condition.
Hamas spokesperson Hazem Kassem hails 'heroic' Tel Aviv attack
"The heroic operation in Tel Aviv is the first response to the crimes of the occupation against our people in the Jenin camp," he says