Israeli soldier sustains moderate gunfire wounds from training accident

The Israel Defense Forces spokesperson says the officer was wounded on Tuesday at a military base in the south and is receiving medical treatment

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson said the officer was moderately wounded by gunfire on Tuesday, during a training accident.

The incident occurred at a military base in the south of Israel. "The officer was taken by helicopter to receive medical treatment at a hospital and his family was informed," the statement added.

The IDF spokesperson's statement concluded that "the incident is being investigated."

Although these accidents are relatively rare, just a week ago on Tuesday, a soldier was killed by friendly fire during a training accident, also in the south of Israel.

Before that, it was in January, that another Israeli soldier was killed in a firearm incident at a military base, this time in the central part of the country.