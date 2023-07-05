English
Français
عربى

RadioFree

Live

Jenin operation ends as IDF withdraws all forces

i24NEWS

2 min read
Israeli military vehicles move during a military operation in Jenin in the West Bank.
Jaafar ASHTIYEH / AFPIsraeli military vehicles move during a military operation in Jenin in the West Bank.

It was one of Israel's biggest military operation in the West Bank in nearly 20 years

All Israeli security forces left the refugee camp and the West Bank city of Jenin on Wednesday morning as the IDF ended its counterterrorism operation after two days. 

According to IDF spokesperson Brig.-Gen. Daniel Hagari, its goals having been achieved. 

One Israeli soldier was killed in Jenin during the forces’ exit on Tuesday night. He was identified as Sergeant David Yehuda Izhak, 23, from the West Bank settlement of Beit El. The funeral will be held later today. 

Video poster

The Palestinian Authority health ministry confirmed that 13 Palestinians were killed during the operation, which began early Monday morning. It was one of Israel's biggest military operation in the West Bank in nearly 20 years.

The IDF located weapon storage sites, explosives laboratories, underground routes and other terrorist infrastructure in the Jenin refugee camp. Nearly 300 people were arrested. 

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1676240753595392004

This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .

Earlier on Wednesday, rocket sirens went off in Sderot and nearby communities of southern Israel. The IDF said five rockets were launched by Gazan militants, all of which were intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system. In response, the IDF conducted airstrikes against terrorist targets in the Palestinian enclave.

This article received 0 comments