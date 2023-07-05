Jenin operation ends as IDF withdraws all forces

It was one of Israel's biggest military operation in the West Bank in nearly 20 years

All Israeli security forces left the refugee camp and the West Bank city of Jenin on Wednesday morning as the IDF ended its counterterrorism operation after two days.

According to IDF spokesperson Brig.-Gen. Daniel Hagari, its goals having been achieved.

One Israeli soldier was killed in Jenin during the forces’ exit on Tuesday night. He was identified as Sergeant David Yehuda Izhak, 23, from the West Bank settlement of Beit El. The funeral will be held later today.

The Palestinian Authority health ministry confirmed that 13 Palestinians were killed during the operation, which began early Monday morning. It was one of Israel's biggest military operation in the West Bank in nearly 20 years.

The IDF located weapon storage sites, explosives laboratories, underground routes and other terrorist infrastructure in the Jenin refugee camp. Nearly 300 people were arrested.

Earlier on Wednesday, rocket sirens went off in Sderot and nearby communities of southern Israel. The IDF said five rockets were launched by Gazan militants, all of which were intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system. In response, the IDF conducted airstrikes against terrorist targets in the Palestinian enclave.