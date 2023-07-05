A 30-year-old pregnant woman has reportedly lost the baby she was carrying

Beillinson Hospital, where some of the victims of yesterday's terrorist attack in northern Tel Aviv were taken, said on Wednesday that the condition of three of them had improved and that their lives were no longer in danger.

Two women, hospitalized at the Ichilov hospital are, however, still in critical condition. Two less severely wounded people are also being treated in Ichilov at the departments of neurosurgery and orthopedics.

Overnight the condition of the wounded admitted to Beillinson Hospital improved, as a 30-year-old man in moderate condition with a stab wound to his stomach was operated on. In addition, a 76-year-old man with moderate stab wounds to the chest is still in intensive care, while another 66-year-old man with minor facial injuries was able to return home in the evening. A 30-year-old pregnant woman has reportedly lost the baby she was carrying.

On Tuesday afternoon, a 20-year-old terrorist hit pedestrians at a bus stop in Tel Aviv with his vehicle, before getting out of the car to stab them. Eight people were wounded by the Palestinian assailant who was neutralized by an armed civilian.