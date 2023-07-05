Report of shooting attack in West Bank settlement, no casualties

The vehicle from which the shots were fired at a police car and a store fled in the direction of Nablus

A shooting attack was reported on Wednesday in the West Bank settlement of Har Bracha with assailants fleeing the scene by car.

There are no casualties, according to local officials. The vehicle from which the shots were fired at a police car and a store fled in the direction of Nablus.

Both the police car and the store were damaged by gunshots. Army forces are operating at the scene. The entry and exit from the settlement are blocked.

"A short while ago, a report was received regarding a shooting attack in the area of Samaria. No injuries were reported and light damage was done to a building and a vehicle in the area. IDF soldiers began searching for suspects," the military said in a statement.

This is a developing story.