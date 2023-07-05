French journalist crossing into Israel from Jenin arrested with 3 grenades in car

The incident came shortly after Israeli forces withdrew from the Jenin refugee camp at the end of a major IDF operation

A French journalist was arrested on Wednesday as he was attempting to enter Israel from the northern West Bank city of Jenin, with three grenades in his car, according to Israeli media.

The journalist, who had an official press card, arrived by car from Jenin, which had been the site of an Israeli military operation for two days prior.

During the inspection of the journalist’s car, Israeli authorities found a tear gas grenade as well as two other grenades usually used for the dispersal of crowds during demonstrations. A police officer was called in to safely seize the grenades while the journalist was transferred for questioning by the authorities.

The incident came shortly after Israeli forces withdrew from the Jenin refugee camp at the end of the IDF’s major operation, during which at least 12 Palestinians were killed, 150 suspected terrorists arrested, and thousands of weapons seized. An Israeli soldier was also killed in clashes.

Earlier on Wednesday, Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said the "objectives of the operation have been achieved.”