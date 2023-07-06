IDF strikes Syria two times within a week

Israeli Air Force reportedly targeted and hit Iranian advanced weapons depots

Israel’s Air Force on Wednesday launched airstrikes on Damascus, reportedly targeting and hitting Iranian advanced weapons depots, according to Israeli media.

It was the second such Israeli strike on Syria within a week, yet the Syrian air defense systems did not activate for the latter incident, Ynetnews reported. Earlier this week, a Syrian anti-aircraft missile was launched during an Israeli strike.

Recently, Iran has been particularly focused on transferring advanced air defense systems to Syria and Lebanon for the Hezbollah terror movement.

The strike in Syria came the evening before an explosive device was fired from Lebanon into Israeli territory, prompting the IDF to respond by firing dozens of artillery shells back. According to Channel 12 News, the explosive was an anti-tank projectile.

An IDF official told Israeli media that the current assessment was that a Palestinian terrorist group in Lebanon was responsible for the rocket launch, claiming it was a retaliation for the IDF’s counterterrorism operation in Jenin on Monday.

A source told i24NEWS that there was a response with 15 artillery shells toward an area between Kafr Shuba and Halta in Lebanon. First reports indicated that it was a position controlled by Hezbollah.

During more than a decade of war in Syria, Israel has launched hundreds of air strikes on its territory, primarily targeting Iran-backed terror militias including Hezbollah, as well as Syrian army positions.