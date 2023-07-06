Israel’s DM Gallant on Lebanese border threatens response to ‘any violation of our sovereignty’

Gallant's comments follow an exchange of fire between Israeli forces and unidentified militants at Israel's northern border

Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Thursday assured that he would respond to any “violation of our sovereignty and challenge to our presence” at a ceremony on the Israel-Lebanon border.

“Against any violation of our sovereignty and challenge to our presence in our country, we will respond at the place and time we choose, in overt and covert ways, that will exact a clear price from those responsible for it,” Gallant said at a state memorial in memory of the South Lebanese Army martyrs, which was held for the first time near Metula in northern Israel.

His comments followed hostilities between Israeli forces and unidentified militants - reportedly either Palestinian fighters or Hezbollah terrorists - at Israel's northern border. The IDF responded to fire from southern Lebanon with artillery strikes targeting the launch site of an anti-tank missile that landed in Israeli territory.

“We all look at what is happening in Lebanon, your homeland, and our hearts sink,” Gallant continued.

“The stranglehold of Hezbollah and Iran, who are fueling terrorism in our region, is unrelenting and drags the country and its citizens into a continuous reality of poverty and crisis.”

"The IDF maintains a high level of readiness and competence and will continue to act against Iran and Hezbollah's attempts to strengthen in the northern arena. As I said, our faces are extended to peace, but if we need it against our enemy, we will destroy a mansion with our own hands.”