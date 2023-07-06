IDF: Victim of West Bank terror was Israeli soldier, First Sergeant Shilo Yosef Amir

Hamas claimed the attack, saying it was retaliation for a massive IDF operation in Jenin earlier in the week

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) identified the victim of a terrorist attack on the West Bank community of Kedumim on Thursday as First Sergeant Shilo Yosef Amir.

In the afternoon, a Palestinian terrorist opened fire on a civilian patrol after infiltrating Kedumim. He fled the scene after the patrol returned fire, shooting at other Israelis encountered in the area and killing Amir.

The terrorist was later identified as 19-year-old Ahmed Yassin Ghaidan, from the nearby village of Qibya.

Hamas claimed the attack, saying Ghaidan was a member of its Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades.

This was in response to Israel's massive operation in the northern West Bank city of Jenin earlier in the week, the group said, which the military conducted to root out terrorism.

According to reports, Ghaidan was a cousin of the perpetrator of a deadly attack on Tel Aviv's Dizengoff Street earlier this year.

IDF soldiers raided Ghaidan's home in Qibya, arresting his father and brother.