Exchange of fire between Israeli army and armed gunmen in the West Bank - reports

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) surround a building in the old city of Nablus, the West Bank; Palestinians report two killed in the clashes

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) were reportedly surrounding a building in the old city of Nablus, the West Bank. Armed gunmen were heard shooting at the Israeli security forces. A source told i24NEWS that reinforcements were on the way.

Palestinians have reported that two people were killed in the clashes with the IDF.

On Thursday afternoon, a terrorist infiltrated the Israeli Kedumim community in the West Bank, shot at a civilian patrol and fled after a return of fire. During the escape, the Palestinian man killed IDF soldier First Sergeant Shilo Yosef Amir.

The terrorist was later identified as 19-year-old Ahmed Yassin Ghaidan, from the nearby village of Qibya. Hamas claimed responsibility for the attack.

This is a developing story...