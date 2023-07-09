Israeli army reveals Lebanese soldiers, Hezbollah operatives crossed northern border last week

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) then assists in a UNIFIL effort to return the foreign combatants and terrorists to Lebanon, which took 20 minutes

Israel’s Army Radio reported that dozens of armed soldiers from the Lebanese army, as well as Hezbollah operatives, entered Israeli territory for about 20 minutes last week.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) were part of a UNIFIL effort to return the foreign combatants and terrorists to Lebanon, after an incursion near the Manara area on the Lebanese border.

According to the Army Radio report, the incident happened on Wednesday, during routine engineering work by the IDF near the Ramim Ridge area on the border with Lebanon. The Lebanese soldiers entered Israeli territory armed and in uniform.

The IDF reportedly preferred to exercise caution and tried to resolve the incident through liaison channels within UNIFIL. The Lebanese remained in Israeli territory and refused to evacuate for about 20 minutes, after which the incident was resolved and the foreign combatants returned to Lebanon.

The latest reported incident on the Lebanese border is part of a series of escalations that have occurred, including anti-tank rockets fired on Thursday, likely by Palestinians in the area. The IDF responded with artillery strikes on the launch site.

(AP Photo/Ariel Schalit) UN peacekeepers (UNIFIL) seen along the Lebanese side of the border with Israel, seen from Israel.

UNIFL were also assisting with a military outpost set up within Israeli territory by the Hezbollah terror organization, with so far only partial compliance to the request for removal. However, there has been no official confirmation of any improvements.

On Thursday, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said “against any violation of our sovereignty and challenge to our presence in our country, we will respond at the place and time we choose, in overt and covert ways.”