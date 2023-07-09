Israel completes successful series of tests for David's Sling air defense system

Israeli security forces announce the completion of complex scenarios simulating advanced threats for the multi-layer air defense array

Israeli security forces completed a series of training and groundbreaking experiments, which included successful interceptions using the David’s Sling system in complex scenarios simulating advanced threats, following Operation Shield and Arrow in May.

Israel’s Air Force, the Defense Ministry, and the Rafael company conducted the test to expand the system's capabilities and significantly improve the multi-layer air defense array. The Israeli Aerospace Industry and Elbit Systems participated, as well as senior U.S. defense officials.

Spokesperson and Public Relations Department at the Ministry of Defense David's Sling during a series of tests in the south of Israel.

The series of tests included simulations of attacks from ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, aircraft and drones. The successful interceptions proved the David's Sling system capabilities during a conflict, which has been called a central component of Israel’s air defense systems, including the Arrow, Iron Dome, and the Naval Iron Dome.

Operation Shield and Arrow took place in May, and was carried out against Gaza's Palestinian Islamic Jihad. It lasted five days, during which six high-ranking members of the terror group were assassinated and over 400 military positions were dismantled.

"During Operation Shield and Arrow, we witnessed for the first time the operational capabilities of the David Sling System," the Defense Ministry's Director General, Major General (res.) Eyal Zamir, was quoted in the statement, summarizing the significant step.

Haim Zach / GPO Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with Mayor General Eyal Zamir in Jerusalem, Israel.

"In the challenging activity that has just ended, we witnessed the expanded operational capabilities of the system that prove the qualitative advantage and technological superiority of the State of Israel in general and in the world of defense missiles in particular as part of the layered concept that includes the Iron Dome and the weapons system Arrow," Zamir concluded.