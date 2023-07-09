The terrorist was shot at the scene and taken into custody by Israeli Police

An attempted stabbing attack was thwarted at a light rail station on Ammunition Hill in Jerusalem on Sunday evening.

The attempted terrorist was shot at the scene and taken into custody by Israeli Police.

The man who neutralized the terrorist told police on the scene that a woman entered the train looking suspicious, and eventually pulled out a knife to attempt to stab him.

"I saw a suspicious women who got in and out the train. I asked her what is all about if everything is ok. She put her hand in her bag and I asked her to get out her hand," he told the police.

Israel Police The knife used by the terrorist in an attempted stabbing attack in Jerusalem, Israel.

"Then she took a knife, I took two steps back and I shot in the air twice and asked her to throw the knife. Once she didn't listen to the recommendations, and she tried to attack me, I shot her."

Israeli Police Chief Kobi Shabtai arrived on the scene shortly after the attempted attack to asses the situation.