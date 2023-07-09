The IDF said in a statement that the rocket, which continued no explosives, is believed to be from an "old improvised rocket"

Rocket shrapnel and fragments were found on Sunday in a cemetery near Ram-On, north of Jenin, according to the Israeli army.

The IDF said in a statement that the rocket, which continued no explosives, is believed to be from an "old improvised rocket."

"Remnants of an improvised rocket were found earlier today (Sunday) by a security man in the settlement of Ram On. After the inspection of the findings by the saboteurs of the security forces, it was found to be an old improvised rocket. No explosives were found in her remains," the army said.

IDF Weapons confiscated by Israeli forces after an operation in Jenin, the West Bank.

The discovery of the shrapnel comes following multiple videos in Palestinian media showing improvised and home made rocket launches from Palestinian areas in the West Bank.

Improvised rockets were also found by the IDF during their two day operation in Jenin, where the army found a large cache of weapons being hidden by Palestinian terror groups.